Ontario's Stormy Weather Could Reach 'Severe Limits' Today & There Might Even Be Hail

It's going to get soggy, y'all. ☂️

Trending Staff Writer
The weather in Ontario is about to get all kinds of gross and stormy to finish off the weekend, so you might want to get your rain gear out.

According to The Weather Network, the forecast for Sunday, June 12, is looking decidedly wet.

"After overnight storms rolled across [southern Ontario] with a period of rain, there will be more of the same through Sunday, although the risk for severe weather will be focused in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec," warns the agency.

They also note that an "upper-level low" passing over the northern parts of Ontario and Quebec will lead to a damp Sunday for quite a bit of Central Canada, with "soggy conditions" a possibility for the Golden Horseshoe area.

"Meanwhile, several rounds of dreary rain are likely to sweep over the eastern Great Lakes during the day on Sunday, but southern Ontario will get a decent break from the rain late in the afternoon with a mix of sun and cloud as drier conditions move in," TWN says.

They also say southwestern Ontario to central and northern Quebec have the risk of embedded thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

"A few of the storms in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec could approach severe limits, with small hail and heavy rain the main threat with the strongest embedded storms," TWN warns.

The storms are going to move quickly, and an additional 5-10 millimetres of rain across southern and eastern Ontario is expected.

Stay safe and dry, folks!

Thankfully, sunny days are ahead in the coming week for Ontario, with above-seasonal temps expected to be in the upper 20s to near 30 possible for some spots.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

