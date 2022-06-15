Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Intense Heat With Thunder Storms & It's Chaotic AF
You also may run into hail & poor air quality!
Ontario's weather forecast is bringing the chaotic midweek energy with heat warnings, severe thunderstorms and nickel-sized hail that can "damage property and cause injury."
So, if you were wondering how to prepare for the day on Wednesday, you may want to bring a couple of outfit options that include an umbrella and water bottle in each hand.
Environment Canada (EC) put out 12 heat warnings across southern Ontario on Wednesday morning, with temperatures expected to range from 30 C to 33 C. However, it may feel even hotter or more humid, with the humidex likely hitting 40 and above, depending on the area.
These hot and heavy conditions are expected to last into Thursday, but thankfully impacted areas can find relief with lower temps in the 20s overnight.
Impacted areas include Hamilton, Dunnville to Caledonia and Haldimand, Elgin, Grey to Bruce, Huron to Perth, London to Middlesex, Niagara, Oxford to Brant, Sarnia to Lambton, Simcoe to Delhi and Norfolk, Waterloo to Wellington, and Windsor to Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Although heatstroke and heat exhaustion aren't the only things Ontarians should be wary of on Wednesday.
EC has put out severe thunderstorm warnings in place for Toronto and York to Durham.
Torontonians will have to look out for "nickel size hail" as a line of thunderstorms. "This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Pickering to The Beaches, moving southeast at 50 km/h," EC stated.
On top of the impending heat and damaging hail, you may have to worry about one more thing regarding the weather on Wednesday.
EC put out five air quality statements. They warn that "high levels of air pollution are possible today," thanks to the heat and sun bringing up "ground-level ozone concentrations."
This means you may experience "increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath" if you are in an impacted area, and if you do, you may want to head indoors and pause on any outdoor plans.
"Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk," according to EC.
