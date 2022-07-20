Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts A Nasty Combo Of Tornadoes & Severe Thunderstorms Today
Be careful out there, folks.
Ontario's weather forecast will be downright dangerous on Wednesday, with experts predicting a combination of severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the incoming system will bring about the season's "most widespread, severe weather." So you may want to cancel those beach plans, actually maybe just postpone anything that involves being outside.
The areas cued up to be hit the hardest will be those near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, with storms expected to arrive by the afternoon.
The Greater Toronto Area will remain as sticky and uncomfortable as yesterday, with the raw heat and humidity creating a severe risk for storms to develop during the evening and overnight.
Residents across the province are warned to stay updated on weather alerts and be prepared to take immediate shelter.
"It’s important to make sure that any loose yard objects, such as umbrellas, furniture and toys, are secure and that inflatables are put away ahead of the storm," the TWN report reads.
You'll want to ensure your phones and laptops are fully charged, as the storms will likely cause power outages.
Heat warnings remain in place for most of southern Ontario, with temperatures reaching 31 degrees, with humidex values making things feel close to 40 degrees.
"Tonight's overnight low near 20 degrees Celsius will provide little relief from the heat," Environment Canada warns.
As for when this sweaty nightmare will end, cooler temperatures are set to arrive by Thursday. Until then, you will want to stay committed to your A.C.
