Ottawa's Weather Will Feel Incredibly Hot Today, You'll Want To Keep The Fan On Full Blast
There's a heat warning for some areas.
Get ready to blast your fans, Ottawa! The city's weather will be quite "hot and humid" this Tuesday and Wednesday, and some areas are under a heat warning.
At 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Environment Canada (EC) issued a heat warning for Ottawa North, Kanata - Orléans, Ottawa South and Richmond - Metcalfe, stating that temperatures will make you want to jump in the pool.
Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 31 C for both days, and the humidex will sit somewhere in the upper 30s. So, you better grab the water, too, because those levels usually mean you might be feeling a little uncomfortable.
Over at The Weather Network (TWN), the forecast shows that those temperatures will feel more like 36 C on Tuesday. And they will continue to feel a steamy 34 C on Wednesday. Oh boy, it's hot!
There will be a mix of sun and cloud for both days, with a fair bit of humidity over 70%.
On Tuesday morning, the temperature at the Ottawa International Airport was sitting at 22 C, with 85% humidity. The humidex was at 29.
So, you might want to watch for signs of heat illness, like "swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions." EC notes that staying in cool and shaded areas is a good bet in hot conditions.
Weather experts anticipate that temperatures will cool down to around 20 C both days, giving you a much-needed break from the heat. Wednesday night might even see some showers.
"Muggy weather is the theme in Ontario this week as heat and humidity make a return," reads a statement from TWN.
Thankfully, Ottawa will see temperatures drop slightly by Thursday, with a high of 28 C and possible showers. Phew, fingers crossed!