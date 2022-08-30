NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario beaches

7 Secret Beaches Around Toronto Where You Can Bask On Velvety Sand Shores

These spots are a road trip away.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman standing on a sandy beach at sunset. Right: Aerial shot of a beach with blue water.

@avec.amour.niki | Instagram, @grant.tv | Instagram

Summer isn't over yet, and there's still time to soak up some sun on the beach. These soft sandy shores are a road trip away from Toronto, and you can enjoy crystal blue waters and more at these spots.

Get your friends together and spend the day in a sandy oasis at these gorgeous beaches.

Big Sandy Bay

Price: $10 + per adult

Address: Big Sandy Bay, Frontenac Islands, ON

Why You Need To Go: If an island escape sounds like the ideal way to spend the last weeks of summer, then you'll want to head to this beach. Big Sandy Bay is tucked away on Wolfe Island, and you can take a ferry and hike to its powdery shores.

Website

Long Point Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: 350 Erie Blvd., Port Rowan, ON

Why You Need To Go: One of the most unique aspects of this provincial park is the 40-kilometre sandspit where you can lounge on soft shores. The warm water will sweep you away to the tropics.

Accessibility: Mats for wheelchair accessibility to the beach.

Website

Sunset Beach

Price: $3 parking per hour until September 30, three hour maximum

Address: 1 Lombardy Ave, St. Catharines, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting 1,200 feet of sand, this beach has a picnic area and is a dreamy place to catch a sunset.

Website

Shipley Beach

Price: Free

Address: 35 Shipley Ave., Port Elgin, ON

Why You Need To Go: This small, hidden beach is worth a road trip, but you'll want to get there early to make sure you secure a spot. The cute beach town of Port Elgin is full of things to do and see as well.

Website

North Beach Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

When: Until October 2, 2022

Address: 440 North Beach Rd., Consecon, ON

Why You Need To Go: This stunning sandbar has Caribbean vibes, and you'll find crystal clear water and a shoreline that gradually drops into the lake.

Website

Darlington Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: 1600 Darlington Park Rd., Bowmanville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can discover a long sandy beach at this park, and it's an ideal spot to soak up the last bit of summer. The bright blue waters and secluded shore make it a dreamy place to relax.

Website

Southampton Main Beach

Price: Free

Address: 1 High St., Southampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This quiet, tranquil beach stretches for 4 kilometres, and you can explore a dune system or catch an incredible sunset along the velvety shores.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

