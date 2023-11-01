6 Magnificent Conservation Areas Near Toronto That Are Like A Little Slice Of Paradise
Do it for the views!
Fresh air, stunning views and more await at these beautiful conservation areas around Toronto. If you need to unwind away from city life for a day, then lace up those hiking boots and get lost in nature at these stunning spots.
With boardwalk trails around turquoise lakes, towering clifftop trails and majestic waterfalls, you don't need to go far in order to experience some incredible sights and natural wonders.
Whether you're looking for a challenging hike or leisurely stroll, these conservation areas have something for everyone.
Here are six conservation areas around Toronto to visit next time you need a little nature getaway.
Ball's Falls Conservation Area
Price: $13.75 per driver
Address: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON
Why You Need To Go: Want to chase some waterfalls? Located a road trip away from Toronto in the Niagara region, this stunning conservation area is worth the drive.
The area is home to a historic village that you can explore as well as two tumbling waterfalls. The village features heritage buildings like a blacksmith shop, four mill, restored church and more.
Upper and Lower Ball's Falls are located along the Cataract Trail. The hike takes you through the beautiful scenery of Twenty Mile Creek and comes with incredible views.
The conservation area is home to several events throughout the year, including an annual Thanksgiving Festival and magical Holiday Trail that leads you through a twinkling Christmas village.
Crawford Lake Conservation Area
Price: $10.50 per adult
Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll find more than just beautiful trails at this conservation area. Crawford Lake is home to a rare body of water known for its vibrant turquoise hues.
The meromictic lake gets its blueish green colour because its layers of water do not mix.
You can follow an enchanting boardwalk trail around the lake and take in the stunning sights. The boardwalk winds through towering trees and is especially magical during the winter months when it is dusted in glistening snow.
You can also visit a 15th century Longhouse Village and learn about the daily life of Indigenous people in the area during that time.
The Species at Risk Trail features massive wood sculptures of animals and more and is a unique spot to check out.
Whether you're hiking, skiing, snowshoeing or exploring the village, this natural area is a gorgeous place for an adventure. Reservations are recommended.
Rockwood Conservation Area
Price: $7.08 per adult
Address: 161 Fall St. S., Guelph/Eramosa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Featuring massive limestone cliffs, rocky caves and glacial potholes, Rockwood Conservation Area offers endless beauty.
You can hike your way along the trails to see the glacial potholes. The paths include sections of boardwalk and clifftop trails.
The conservation area is also an idyllic spot for a paddle during the warmer months. You can canoe your way around the giant rock faces and peaceful rivers of the place.
In the summer you can take a dip in the water at the small, sandy beach. Or, check out some of the caves which include stalactites, columns and flowstone.
There are several picnic tables scattered throughout the area so you can sit and enjoy a snack after a day of exploring.
Spencer Gorge Conservation Area
Price: $16 per vehicle and driver
Address: Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Home to two impressive waterfalls, this conservation area is a gorgeous spot to spend a day. You can venture to the towering Tew Falls which stretches 41 metres high and is nearly as tall as Niagara Falls.
The Tew Falls trail takes you past the cascade to the iconic Dundas Peak, a popular lookout spot during the fall months. You can gaze across a vast valley and see all the way to Dundas and Ancaster.
Webster Falls requires a separate reservation and boasts its own kind of beauty. The tiered waterfall tumbles over the rock face and is straight out of a fairytale.
You can cross a restored cobblestone bridge that will transport you back in time. There are several lookouts where you can get a stunning view of the falls and drink in the gorgeous surroundings.
Reservations are required on long weekends and daily beginning September 23, 2023.
Hilton Falls Conservation Area
Price: $10.50 per adult
Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: From an enchanting waterfall to crumbling ruins, this conservation area has it all. You can wander along the 3-kilometre Hilton Falls Trail to reach the dreamy cascade. You can relax and take in the views, snap a photo, or even have a picnic.
The ruins are located beside the falls and are the remains of three 19th century saw mills.
It's also worth following the trail around the reservoir, the "best kept secret of the conservation area." Here you can enjoy a jog, scenic walk or picnic.
During the winter months, you can cross-country ski and snowshoe along the trails for a magical snowy weather adventure.
Kelso Conservation Area
Price: $10.50 per adult
Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Operating as both a park and a ski and snowboard hill, Kelso Conservation Area has lots to enjoy. It has an extensive network of trails that take you along the Niagara Escarpment and scenic Bruce Trail.
The reservoir is a beautiful place to hang out during the warmer months. You can stroll along the boardwalk that loops around the water or go for a swim. You can also canoe, paddle board and more.
If you're looking for an adventure, the Challenge Course features an aerial ropes course and and massive climbing tower that will take your day to new heights.
During the fall, Kelso offers chairlift rides that take you soaring over the autumn colours to the top of the Niagara Escarpment. It's a magical way to take in the vibrant foliage.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.