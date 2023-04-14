I Went To Ripley's Aquarium For The First Time & A Rogue Stingray Made My Night (VIDEO)
Definitely made up for the pricey tickets!
This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Although Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto is a well-known classic of the city, I was never quite sure if it would live up to the hype or be worth the price of admission.
However, curiosity finally got the better of me, and I decided to attend a Jazz night event at Ripley's with my partner. And I am so glad we did!
The night was filled with unforgettable experiences, from sipping good wine while exploring the exhibits to gazing in awe at the stunning planet jellies. But the highlight of the night was definitely the moment when a rogue stingray stole the show, splashing around and entertaining everyone in the pool section.
In that section of the aquarium, where visitors are allowed to touch the stingrays, was one that was in quite a rebellious mood.
It got extremely excited and splashed around a ton of water, drenching all the kids and adults around the pool. The staff member tried to stop it, but it was too late.
The stingray continued to splash around in other sections of the exhibit, much to the delight of the crowd. And what happened to me has clearly happened before.
It was a funny and unexpected moment that really made the night special. We continued to explore the different exhibits and were blown away by the variety and beauty of the marine life on display.
One exhibit that really stood out to us was the planet jellies exhibit. The jellyfish were fascinating to watch as they gracefully moved around in their tanks.
The lighting in the exhibit was dim, which created a unique and almost otherworldly ambiance. We tried taking some photos for our social media accounts, but it was way too dark for anything worth posting.
Another cool mention is that we found a secluded spot where we could literally sit underneath sharks swimming on top and around us, and it ironically felt super romantic.
The only downside to our experience at Ripley's Aquarium was the cost of admission, which was $45 per person, along with $9 for a glass of wine. While I definitely thought it was pricey, I do feel that the experience was worth the cost.
We were able to spend several hours exploring the different exhibits and enjoying the jazz night atmosphere.
I'm not sure I'd go again except for a celebration or to take a visiting family member, but I feel glad to finally be able to cross over an important Toronto first off my list.
I will definitely recommend the jazz nights for those looking to plan a fun and unique date.