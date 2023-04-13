The 'World's Largest Rubber Duck' Is Returning To Toronto & Here's When You Can See It
It's 6 storeys tall!
Something big is coming to Toronto! The "world's largest rubber duck" will be floating into the city this summer and it will definitely make a splash.
The Toronto Waterfront Festival, formerly known as the Redpath Waterfront Festival, announced today that the massive creature will be returning for the annual event from September 16 to 17, 2023.
The enormous duck, which goes by the name of Mama Duck, sits at a whopping six stories tall and weighs 30,000 pounds.
"The number one program we continually get asked to bring back is by far the World’s Largest Rubber Duck. After 6 years, we are very excited to have Mama Duck back to Toronto’s Waterfront to celebrate the last weekend of summer," Nancy Gavin, Chair of the Toronto Waterfront Festival said in a press release.
Mama Duck last visited the city in 2017 and was slated to return in 2020 but was unable to due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2017 visit was partially funded by the government and cost over $100,000, which the Opposition called a "cluster duck."
A spokesperson told Narcity that this year, "the costs associated with bringing the Duck back this year will be paid through the Toronto Waterfront Festival’s operating budget and not through grants or government funds."
The 2017 event drew 750,000 visitors and had a total economic impact estimated at $7.6 million.
The festival also addressed its name change in the press release, stating that Redpath Sugar will no longer hold the title sponsor position following an 11-year partnership. However, Redpath "will be continuing their involvement going forward as a major programming partner of the festival."
More festival programming will be announced soon, but Mama Duck is sure to be "the star of the show."
Mama Duck
When: September 16 to 17, 2023
Address: 7 Queens Quay E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can see the world's largest rubber duck at the Toronto Waterfront Festival this summer.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.