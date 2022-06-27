8 Iconic Toronto Spots That Narcity Readers Admit They’ve Never Been To
You haven't really seen the city until you've been to these places.
Toronto is filled with impressive sights from the largest museum in Canada to a concert venue where some of the world’s biggest artists perform.
But when Narcity asked readers to admit which of these iconic spots they've never been to, the results were surprising. So many people have never visited some of Toronto’s biggest landmarks, like the Art Gallery of Ontario or Casa Loma.
Whether you've been to the city before or are visiting for the first time, you can finally check these Toronto hot spots off your to-do list this summer.
So, the next time you have some free time, hit up these legendary Toronto locales.
Toronto Zoo
Price: $18.30-$27.99 (plus tax)
Address: 2000 Meadowvale Road, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Not too far from downtown Toronto, you can see animal and plant species from all around the world.
Toronto Zoo is a great place to bring the whole family for the day, learn about wildlife and see amazing creatures up close, including lions, alligators and kangaroos.
Art Gallery Of Ontario (AGO)
Price: $25 per person, free 6-9 p.m. Wednesday (reservations essential)
Address: 317 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The AGO is full of riveting artwork from local and international artists — over 90,000 pieces in fact.
While 55% of Narcity readers polled have never been, it's the perfect place to spend time among the work of artists like the Group of Seven, Diane Arbus, Peter Paul Rubens and Yayoi Kusama, whose INFINITY MIRRORED ROOM - LET’S SURVIVE FOREVERhas become a permanent exhibit.
The Aga Khan Museum
Price: $10-$20 per person, free 4-8 p.m. Wednesday (reservations essential)
Address: 77 Wynford Dr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: A unique and beautiful piece of architecture, the Aga Khan Museum is North America’s first museum dedicated to Islamic arts. As well as exhibitions, the space hosts performances, workshops, films and talks.
It’s named for Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan, a humanitarian and former UNHCR high commissioner, whose personal collection of art and historical objects makes up a huge part of the museum’s permanent exhibit.
Black Creek Pioneer Village
Price: $12.86-$16.07 (plus tax), free for Conservation Park Members (memberships start at $75)
Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you've ever wondered how people used to live before cell phones and social media, you have to check out this recreated 19th-century village.
Whether you wander around yourself or sign up for a guided tour, you can explore restored heritage buildings like the mill, the firehouse and the apple cellar.
Black Creek Pioneer Village also has some gorgeous gardens, historic artifacts and farm animals to check out too.
The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM)
Price: $14- $42, the third Tuesday of each month is free from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Address: 100 Queen’s Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Canada’s largest museum, the ROM, is home to millions of art pieces, historical artifacts and natural specimens.
There are new collections on show all the time, so you can experience something different every time you go. This summer, you can see Swapnaa Tamhane: Mobile Palace, Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Natureand more.
Casa Loma
Price: $22.15-$32.49
Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Built in 1914, this massive mansion has been everything from a luxury hotel to a research facility. After narrowly escaping demolition in the 1930s, the unique building is now open to the public.
A popular filming location and tourist spot, Casa Loma also hosts Symphony in the Gardens, where you can enjoy dinner and a live orchestra while the sun sets.
Scotiabank Arena
Price: Varies depending on the event
Address: 40 Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: From concerts to sports games, Toronto's biggest events are almost always held at the centrally located Scotiabank Arena.
With plenty of restaurants and hotels within walking distance, this venue is the perfect spot to visit on a night out on the town in Toronto. If you’re quick to grab tickets, you can see Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes or Harry Styles there this summer.
The CN Tower
Price: $14-$43
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Perhaps the most iconic Toronto spot of them all, the CN Tower is what makes this city's skyline so recognizable.
There's much more to do here than just take in the 553-metre-high view. You can hang off the side of the building with an EdgeWalk experience or, for the more faint of heart, enjoy a delicious meal above the city’s shimmering lights at the 360 Restaurant.
If you're like Narcity’s readers and have some of these spots on your "Never Have I Ever" list, this summer is the time to get out there and explore all that Toronto has to offer.
These places are iconic for a reason, and whether you're learning about animals, soaking up some history or hanging off the side of a building for fun, you're sure to make some great memories.
