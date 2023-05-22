You're Not A True Torontonian Until You've Tried 7 Of These 11 East End Restaurants (PHOTOS)
These Toronto restaurants look delicious! 🤤.
Finding the best next spot in Toronto can be both a challenge and a thrill because the food scene in the city is so prominent. But, every part of the 6ix has its magic and uniqueness reflected in the restaurants found in the area.
We're not going to share downtown spots or west-end favourites. Instead, this list of Toronto restaurants will focus on the hidden gems found in the city's east end.
Some of the restaurants listed here might be fan favourites to people in the east end of Toronto, but this could be a great starting point for others looking to explore new spots.
The list of spots below is ranked in no particular order, so choose your favourites as you see fit.
Without further ado, if you've been to 7 out of these 11 east-end Toronto restaurants, then you can consider yourself a true Torontonian.
Lady Marmalade
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 265 Broadview Ave, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: If you're a brunch fanatic, this Toronto restaurant is definitely worth the hype. Those hoping to check this place out should know that they typically have line-ups on weekends, but their menu options are plentiful.
Tabule Middle Eastern Cuisine
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address: 810 Queen St E, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: To try some great, comfort Middle Eastern food filled with flavour, and spice, where the vibes are also over the top.
Cherry Street Bar-B-Que
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Barbecue
Address: 275 Cherry St, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This spot is mentioned and recognized in the Michelin Guide. So, if you're looking to indulge in BBQ food that is flavourful, juicy and delicious, then make sure to check it out.
Chula Taberna Mexicana
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 1058 Gerrard St E, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: If Mexican food is your vibe, then this spot is a must-try and one you will be going back to. With guac, Mexican street corn, tacos and so much more, you'll be able to indulge in foods that will make your belly happy.
Ascari Enoteca
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1111 Queen St E, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This Leslieville fan favourite features many Italian foods, but their pasta is divine and very much Instagram picture worthy.
Sophie's
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Breakfast
Address: 1614 Bayview Ave, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: They offer a wide range of breakfast options to choose from, which include benedicts, omelettes, salads, sandwiches, and lots of sweet eats.
Descendant Detroit Style Pizza
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Pizza
Address: 1168 Queen St E, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This pizza spot is a staple in the east end of Toronto, with its Detroit-styled pizza and wide range of toppings, this place will surely make you come back for more.
The Comrade
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: International
Address: 758 Queen St E, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This bar has been in the area for quite some time, and even though it has changed a bit from what it used to be, it still serves the same burger, so it might be a freaking great one to check out!
Mezes
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 456 Danforth Ave, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is located in the heart of Greektown, so you know it's got to be good. They serve authentic dishes like tzatziki, saganaki, spanakopita, meats, seafood, and so much more! You will certainly find something on this menu that you will truly enjoy.
Lake Inez
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Seasonal
Address: 1471 Gerrard St E, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This unique spot is quite a hidden gem. With a seasonal menu, which changes often, the current items you can expect include tartare, fried chicken and ribs but all in combinations you've probably never had before, this restaurant should be on your list if it isn't already.
Lahore Tikka House
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Pakistani and North Indian
Address: 1365 Gerrard St E, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: If you love Pakistani and North Indian food in Toronto, you must try this spot. Its flavours are authentic and mouth-watering. Their menu items feature a whole range of options, including tikka dishes, kebabs, curry, biryani and a lot more you should explore.