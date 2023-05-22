toronto restaurants

You're Not A True Torontonian Until You've Tried 7 Of These 11 East End Restaurants (PHOTOS)

These Toronto restaurants look delicious! 🤤.

Toronto Associate Editor
A person eating Mexican food. Right: Brunch in a Toronto restaurant.

Finding the best next spot in Toronto can be both a challenge and a thrill because the food scene in the city is so prominent. But, every part of the 6ix has its magic and uniqueness reflected in the restaurants found in the area.

We're not going to share downtown spots or west-end favourites. Instead, this list of Toronto restaurants will focus on the hidden gems found in the city's east end.

Some of the restaurants listed here might be fan favourites to people in the east end of Toronto, but this could be a great starting point for others looking to explore new spots.

The list of spots below is ranked in no particular order, so choose your favourites as you see fit.

Without further ado, if you've been to 7 out of these 11 east-end Toronto restaurants, then you can consider yourself a true Torontonian.

Lady Marmalade

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Brunch

Address: 265 Broadview Ave, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: If you're a brunch fanatic, this Toronto restaurant is definitely worth the hype. Those hoping to check this place out should know that they typically have line-ups on weekends, but their menu options are plentiful.

Lady Marmalade menu

Tabule Middle Eastern Cuisine

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Address: 810 Queen St E, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: To try some great, comfort Middle Eastern food filled with flavour, and spice, where the vibes are also over the top.

Tabule menu

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Barbecue

Address: 275 Cherry St, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: This spot is mentioned and recognized in the Michelin Guide. So, if you're looking to indulge in BBQ food that is flavourful, juicy and delicious, then make sure to check it out.

Cherry Street menu

Chula Taberna Mexicana

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 1058 Gerrard St E, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: If Mexican food is your vibe, then this spot is a must-try and one you will be going back to. With guac, Mexican street corn, tacos and so much more, you'll be able to indulge in foods that will make your belly happy.

Chula Taberna Mexicana menu

Ascari Enoteca

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1111 Queen St E, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: This Leslieville fan favourite features many Italian foods, but their pasta is divine and very much Instagram picture worthy.

Ascari Enoteca menu

Sophie's

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Breakfast

Address: 1614 Bayview Ave, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: They offer a wide range of breakfast options to choose from, which include benedicts, omelettes, salads, sandwiches, and lots of sweet eats.

Sophie's menu

Descendant Detroit Style Pizza

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Pizza

Address: 1168 Queen St E, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: This pizza spot is a staple in the east end of Toronto, with its Detroit-styled pizza and wide range of toppings, this place will surely make you come back for more.

Descendant Detroit Style Pizza menu

The Comrade

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: International

Address: 758 Queen St E, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: This bar has been in the area for quite some time, and even though it has changed a bit from what it used to be, it still serves the same burger, so it might be a freaking great one to check out!

The Comrade menu

Mezes

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Greek

Address: 456 Danforth Ave, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is located in the heart of Greektown, so you know it's got to be good. They serve authentic dishes like tzatziki, saganaki, spanakopita, meats, seafood, and so much more! You will certainly find something on this menu that you will truly enjoy.

Mezes menu

Lake Inez

​Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Seasonal

Address: 1471 Gerrard St E, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: This unique spot is quite a hidden gem. With a seasonal menu, which changes often, the current items you can expect include tartare, fried chicken and ribs but all in combinations you've probably never had before, this restaurant should be on your list if it isn't already.

Lake Inez menu

Lahore Tikka House

​Price: 💸

Cuisine: Pakistani and North Indian

Address: 1365 Gerrard St E, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: If you love Pakistani and North Indian food in Toronto, you must try this spot. Its flavours are authentic and mouth-watering. Their menu items feature a whole range of options, including tikka dishes, kebabs, curry, biryani and a lot more you should explore.

Lahore Tikke House menu


