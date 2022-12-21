I Almost Went To Western University & Here Are 7 Reasons Why I Chose Queen's Instead
Cha Gheill! 👑
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Choosing a university feels like the biggest decision of your life, and once my acceptance letters arrived, I spent a good deal of time narrowing down my options.
My final choice was between rival schools Western University in London, Ontario, and Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. I toured the Western campus and figured this was the spot for me. The school checked all my boxes and I was ready to pack my bags and call London my new home.
As fate would have it, my mom and I stopped for lunch that day and our waitress began gushing about the school she studied at — Queen's.
My mom convinced me to at least tour the Queen's campus before making my decision, so we booked some bus tickets and headed off to Kingston for the first time.
Sorry Western, but as soon as I glimpsed Queen's, my mind changed for good. Here are seven reasons why I chose Queen's over Western (and you should probably do the same).
It has Harry Potter vibes
Anyone who knows me knows that I'm obsessed with Harry Potter, so when I saw the Hogwarts-like buildings on Queen's campus, I knew I was destined to go to this school. I may still be waiting on my Hogwarts acceptance letter, but hey, a Queen's acceptance letter is the next best thing.
The historic architecture and limestone buildings have enchanted castle vibes. There's even a spot in one of the libraries that has been dubbed the "Harry Potter Room." I even caught a few quidditch games during my time at Queen's and once had my breakfast interrupted by a runaway snitch.
Downtown Kingston is so cute
I was set on going to Western, but as soon as I saw Kingston's quaint downtown, everything changed. The area reminded me of a little European town and I could immediately picture myself studying at the cute cafés and browsing the local shops. My mom and I stayed at a quaint B&B that made me feel like I was the star of a Gilmore Girls episode.
During the winter months, the enchanting skating rink in Springer Market Square became one of my favourite hangout spots and all the twinkling Christmas lights made the area even more magical.
Queen's campus is just a stroll away, so it's easy to spend lots of time enjoying the downtown.
Tradition is a big deal
I'm a stickler for tradition and it quickly became clear that Queen's takes its traditions very seriously. The university dates back to the 1840s and I love that there are enduring trends that each new generation of students takes part in.
From the iconic Oil Thigh Gaelic song and dance that every student learns on day one to the purple-dyed engineers and fashionable tams that represent the school's Scottish roots, these small but meaningful traditions at Queen's made me truly feel connected to the school.
Queen's students wearing tams.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
It's right on the water
The campus is steps from Lake Ontario and some of my classes even overlooked the water. The first time I visited Queen's, my mom and I enjoyed some gelato by the lake and I thought, "I could get used to this."
My walks to and from class were definitely more enjoyable with the water views and I did take a dip in the lake once or twice, although I'm still not sure if this was the most sanitary idea.
The food scene
It turns out Kingston is a hotspot for delicious restaurants and it's something I took advantage of during my four years at Queen's. Apart from all the cute cafés, there are so many diverse eateries serving about every kind of food you could want.
Wooden Head's Gourmet Pizza has some of the best pizza I've ever had and The Weekender breakfast sandwich at Pan Chancho Bakery & Café is so good, I was in danger of spending all my money on this dish alone.
The school spirit
Maybe I'm biased, but I've yet to find a university with as much school spirit as Queen's. The campus is dominated by "Tricolour Spirit" (named after the school's tricolour flag) and there's an overwhelming sense of pride that hangs in the air.
I have fond memories of following the bagpipe band to a football game, breaking into the Oil Thigh song regardless of where I was as soon as I heard that iconic starting note, and joining the sea of yellow, red, and blue during homecoming celebrations.