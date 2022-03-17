9 University Campuses In Ontario That Are So Stunning You'll Want To Do A Victory Lap
Studying never looked so good.
Ontario is home to some stunning universities that will make you want to spend every day at school. Boasting Gothic buildings, enchanting libraries, and waterfront views, these nine spots are gorgeous places to call home while you complete you degree.
Whether you're looking for European vibes or nature surroundings, you can find beauty at these campuses.
McMaster University
Address: 1280 Main St. W., Hamilton, ON
About: Surrounded by waterfalls and forest, McMaster University has gorgeous historic buildings and is ranked among the best universities in the world. The main campus has 300 acres of beautiful property boarding Lake Ontario.
Queen's University
Address: 99 University Ave., Kingston, ON
About: Founded in the mid-1800s, Queen's University boasts stunning limestone architecture and waterfront buildings that will make you feel like you're studying in Europe. It's just a walk away from historic downtown Kingston, where you'll find many quaint shops and restaurants. Plus, there's even a "Harry Potter Room" in the library, so you can study like you're at Hogwarts.
Western University
Address: 1151 Richmond St., London, ON
About: Established in 1878, this university is situated along the Thames River and is full of regal, Gothic-style buildings as well as modern venues. With tons of open, green space, it's an idyllic place to study.
Trent University
Address: 1600 W Bank Dr., Peterborough, ON
About: The Peterborough campus at this university sits on the banks of the Otonabee River and is joined by a scenic bridge. The modern buildings, blue water views, and surrounding nature areas make this spot a gorgeous place to learn at.
University of Guelph
Address: 50 Stone Rd. E., Guelph, ON
About: Featuring a mix of modern and traditional architecture, the University of Guelph is close to many cute shops and restaurants downtown. As you stroll through the campus, you'll find Victorian turrets, landscaped plazas, and a massive Arboretum.
Carleton University
Address: 1125 Colonel By Dr., Ottawa, ON
About: With views of the Rideau Canal and Rideau River, Carleton University is a gorgeous place to get your degree. The campus boasts many modern buildings and open green spaces.
University of Toronto
Address: 27 King's College Cir., Toronto, ON
About: Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, the St. George Campus has Gothic-style buildings that will sweep you away to Hogwarts. With close proximity to the ROM and AGO, the school offers endless opportunities for fun.
Lakehead University
Address: Lakehead University Dr. S., Thunder Bay, ON
About: The Thunder Bay campus is a nature lover's ideal place to study. Located on the McIntyre River, the school is surrounded by scenic Northern landscape that's perfect for skiing, biking, hiking, and more.
Nipissing University
Address: 100 College Dr., North Bay, ON
About: Encompassed by lakes and forest, this waterfront university has picturesque views that will make studying more relaxing. The Northern Ontario landscape features beaches, trails, and more beautiful places to explore.