Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
highway 401 crash

Serious Highway 401 Crash Lands 4 In Hospital & Police Say The G1 Driver Was Uninsured

One person was thrown from the vehicle.

Ontario Editor
A badly damaged vehicle involved in a serious collision on Highway 401 in Scarborough, Ontario.

A badly damaged vehicle involved in a serious collision on Highway 401 in Scarborough, Ontario.

OPP Highway Safety Division | Twitter

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious, single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 that happened while a novice driver was behind the wheel.

Police were called to the eastbound 401 near Port Union Road Sunday night where a vehicle had struck an "end treatment" between the express and collector lanes.

The serious collision resulted in one person being ejected from the vehicle.

Four people were hospitalized in total, with two having suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

OPP later confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was uninsured and has a G1 license. The driver was also navigating winter weather driving conditions at the time.

The investigation is ongoing, but police haven't yet said whether charges will be laid.

Collector lanes closed at Morningside Avenue had been closed for several hours for the investigation, but those lanes have since reopened.

Ontario's laws for G1 drivers require them to be accompanied by a fully licensed driver with at least 4 years of driving experience at all times. G1 drivers are also not permitted to drive on 400-series highways or any road with a posted speed limit above 80 km/h.

From Your Site Articles
    Stuart McGinn
    Ontario Editor
    Stuart McGinn is Narcity’s Ontario Editor and focuses mainly on covering major provincial and local news stories across the province. Stuart is from Ottawa and is now based in Toronto.
Recommended For You

Loading...