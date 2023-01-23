Serious Highway 401 Crash Lands 4 In Hospital & Police Say The G1 Driver Was Uninsured
One person was thrown from the vehicle.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious, single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 that happened while a novice driver was behind the wheel.
Police were called to the eastbound 401 near Port Union Road Sunday night where a vehicle had struck an "end treatment" between the express and collector lanes.
The serious collision resulted in one person being ejected from the vehicle.
Four people were hospitalized in total, with two having suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.
OPP later confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was uninsured and has a G1 license. The driver was also navigating winter weather driving conditions at the time.
The investigation is ongoing, but police haven't yet said whether charges will be laid.
\u201c1 person ejected, 4 people to hospital. #Hwy401/Port Union. #TorontoOPP investigating. Vehicle struck an end treatment between the express and collectors. The G1 licence holder operating a vehicle without insurance in winter weather driving conditions. Investigation ongoing.\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1674448040
Collector lanes closed at Morningside Avenue had been closed for several hours for the investigation, but those lanes have since reopened.
Ontario's laws for G1 drivers require them to be accompanied by a fully licensed driver with at least 4 years of driving experience at all times. G1 drivers are also not permitted to drive on 400-series highways or any road with a posted speed limit above 80 km/h.