OPP Called To 300 GTA Crashes During Ontario Storm & Highway 401 Is Still Messy (VIDEO)
25 crashes had been reported as of early Thursday.
Heavy snow has fallen across much of southern Ontario since Wednesday morning, and because of that, it's been a hectic 24 hours for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
In that time, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says officers have been called to about 300 crashes, with another 25 collisions reported throughout Thursday morning's commute, despite the fact that roads have been mostly cleared.
"The roads themselves, you can see here, are actually in pretty good condition," said Schmidt in a video posted to Twitter just after 7:00 a.m. to warn drivers of ongoing winter driving conditions on Highway 401. "The roads have been salted and they're mostly wet, but that doesn't mean your stopping distances might not be extended because of slippery conditions."
"We've got problems really all across the GTA," said Schmidt, pointing out that while conditions on Highway 401 are improving, snow and ice is still catching some drivers out when making lane changes or when they head for an off-ramp.
\u201c6 car crash #Hwy401/Dixie Rd. Only minor injuries. Please slow down and stay in control. #OnStorm.\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1674733992
"You can see the snow that's been plowed into the shoulders and into the bull-nose area here," said Schmidt. "If you realize you have to make a quick lane change at the last second and you cut through this, this could end badly for you."
One of several crashes on the go Thursday morning was on the eastbound 401 at Dixie Road in Mississauga, where Schmidt said at least six vehicles were involved.
The crash took place in an off-ramp area.
Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported for those involved.
As storm cleanup continues Thursday, police advised drivers to slow down and stay in control.
From the roads to the air, this latest blast of winter weather also caused big problems at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on Wednesday.
Pearson airport confirmed to Narcity a total of 213 flights, including departures and arrivals, had been cancelled.
"While the worst of the storm appears to be over, our crews are concentrating on cleanup today," said Tori Gass, the Senior Communications Advisor with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA). "Crews are working hard to get passengers on their way with safety as the top priority, but passengers and friends and family should be aware that the lingering effects of the storm may still impact flights."
\u201cLingering effects from yesterday\u2019s winter storm might still affect your flight. Don\u2019t forget to check your flight status before you leave for the airport. Drive safe.\u201d— Toronto Pearson (@Toronto Pearson) 1674741349
Some earlier flights out of Pearson Thursday morning were seeing delays, but many appeared to be on time.