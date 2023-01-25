Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A Wild Snowstorm Is Sweeping Through Ontario Right Now & The Videos Are No Joke

Bundle up folks, it's rough out there!

Toronto Associate Editor
Ontario snow storm.

Emma Sabry | Narcity, Janice Rodrigues | Narcity

Ontario is slowly but surely starting to look like the inside of a snow globe, and whether you love it or hate it, you better watch out because things can get dangerous.

Earlier this morning, The Weather Network (TWN) reported that parts of Ontario would get up to 25 centimetres of snow and the accumulations have already begun.

Stay safe and warm, Toronto! The winter storm is here and it’s expected to bring up to 25cm of snow by Thursday morning. 🌨️😭 #toronto #ontario #narcity #canada #snowstorm #ontariostorm #blizzard

"Snow will become heavy during the mid to late afternoon with a strong east wind causing blowing snow and very poor visibility," they stated. "Snowfall rates will be 3-5 cm/hour during the afternoon commute with treacherous travel conditions."

Environment Canada has released a whole bunch of snowfall warnings in Ontario.

"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult," it states. "Isolated power outages are possible."

People have already started flooding social media with photos and videos of their snowy views and you might want to stay home if you can.

According to TWN, the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is expected to get 15 to 25 centimetres of snow. In addition, light snowfall will prevail around Lake Ontario with 15 centimetres of accumulations and the Niagara region is anticipated to get ten to 20 centimetres.

So, in other words, you might want to find that shovel and get ready to do some dirty work.

In addition to the snow, people can expect to experience high winds and gusts, which will continue into Thursday, causing blowing snow.

If you were worried that you might not see snow today, sit tight because people have just started sharing the progression of snow in their cities, and as this TikToker in Ontario said, "it's coming down steady, folks."

So Ontarians, it's getting cold, snowy and hazardous outside, you might want to grab that hot chocolate and bag of marshmallows and stay put tonight.

    Mira Nabulsi
    Toronto Associate Editor
    Mira Nabulsi is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on cheap travel from Toronto and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
