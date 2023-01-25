Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Calling For Up To 25 CM Of Snow & Traffic Could Be A Nightmare
Give yourself extra time to get where your going!
Ontario's weather forecast is brewing up a snowstorm, and the province could get hit with up to 25 centimetres of snow.
It's time to dig out your tallest winter boots and double-check your snow tires because winter isn't coming – it's here.
The Weather Network (TWN) says light snow will fall Wednesday morning before turning heavy this afternoon, bringing blowing snow and poor visibility.
The GTA can expect 15 to 25 centimetres of snow, with light snowfall along Lake Ontario nearing 15 centimetres and the Niagara region is anticipated to get ten to 20 centimetres, according to TWN.
TWN says this afternoon will bring "treacherous travel conditions" with snowfall rates of three to five centimetres per hour.
Environment Canada (EC) has issued snowfall warnings across southern Ontario and asks travellers to prepare for "quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."
EC warns that "rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult" and that isolated power outages could occur from the storm.
Rush hour in urban areas won't be a walk in the park today, according to EC, who says drivers can expect a serious impact on traffic.
So if you're planning on being on the roads, you may want to budget extra time to get where you're going with poor visibility and traffic on the horizon.
The snow is expected to continue into the evening, in the Niagara region and by Lake Ontario, folks can expect it to turn into light rain before turning back to snow overnight.
TWN says Thursday will bring more flurries as a northwest wind causes more blowing snow.
