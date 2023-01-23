Ontario Weather Forecast Is Predicting The 'Biggest Snowfall' Event Of The Year This Week
Have your shovel handy!
An Ontario winter storm could see residents buried by the "biggest snowfall" event of the year this week, and drivers will want to think twice about travelling long distances.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), multiple wintry events are set to sweep across the province, with as much as 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected to be on the ground by mid-week.
The first dusting of the white stuff will come on Monday evening, with eastern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) expected to receive rounds of light snowfall into Tuesday morning.
By Wednesday evening, snowfall rates will be much more intense, with southwestern parts of the province getting as much as 2 centimetres an hour. TWN states that accumulation levels are likely to be enough to "cause havoc" for commuters.
Environment Canada (EC) has already issued special weather statements for most of the province, and motorists will want to heed the warning.
"A Texas low is expected to bring snow to southern Ontario late Wednesday into Thursday," EC warns. "Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are possible, with locally higher amounts of up to 20 cm."
The heavy snowfall event will cause residents to experience reduced visibility, with the "rapidly accumulating snow" expected to make travel difficult.
"Motorists should plan ahead and allow for extra time on the roads or postpone non-essential travel as delays are likely," TWN adds.
It appears after weeks of milder temperatures, winter will finally make its long-awaited return this week. So, layer up and get ready, folks!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.