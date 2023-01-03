Canada's Weather Is Warmer Than Normal Right Now But Here's When Winter Could Make A Comeback
"Another extended period of colder-than-normal weather" could be on the way! 👀
While Canada's weather is being dominated by warmer-than-normal temperatures right now, winter is poised to make a comeback across the country soon.
A new January forecast from The Weather Network said that winter weather has gone on hiatus after the pattern flipped from freezing cold to mild at the end of 2022.
Most of North America has been experiencing warmer-than-normal temperatures for the last week and that's expected to continue at least for a little while longer, including in Ontario.
That's because mild Pacific air will keep spreading across the country during the first two weeks of January which means there isn't much Arctic air to flow south.
According to The Weather Network, above-seasonal temperatures should "continue to dominate across most of Canada during the first half of January."
This new forecast noted that "high-impact winter weather" can happen even when it's milder because temperatures can still be cold enough for snow since January is the coldest month of the year.
So, it's expected that winter will try to make a comeback during the second half of the month.
The Weather Network said that while it's possible for the mild pattern to continue, the jet stream could likely shift so Canada falls into a pattern similar to December with "another extended period of colder-than-normal weather."
Also, an active storm track is expected across most of Ontario, Quebec and parts of Atlantic Canada.
Some of the storms will bring either rain or a messy mix of rain, ice and snow to southern parts of the region, according to The Weather Network.
The Old Farmer's Almanac put out a January forecast as well and it predicted that temperatures will be warmer than normal from Yukon and Northwest Territories into Atlantic Canada while southern areas get the cold!
Also, it's expected that most of Canada are likely to experience above-average precipitation during January.
What is Canada's winter weather forecast?
For the start of 2023, the Farmers' Almanac winter forecast called for Arctic air to bring temperatures down to -40 C in eastern parts of Canada in January.
Then, it's expected that a winter storm in February could drop up to 60 centimetres of snow in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.
The Weather Network's recent winter forecast for Canada predicted that both January and February will have a few breaks from the cold with milder weather.
