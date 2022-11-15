Parts Of Ontario Got Covered In Snow Today & People In Toronto Were Not Prepared (PHOTOS)
Police are warning drivers to be careful!
As round after round of Ontario snow sweeps across the southern regions, police are taking to social media to warn motorists about deteriorating driving conditions.
Toronto Police Services (TPS) took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to caution residents against travelling in the weather without winter tires, stating that the flurries have resulted in "slippery roads."
"We are receiving many reports of slippery roads due to the winter weather," TPS tweeted. "Please slow down and drive to the conditions. Use caution when approaching intersections. If you haven't done so, make an appt to get your winter tires on your vehicle."
The warning didn't come soon enough though, as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt took to Twitter shortly afterwards to address vehicle owners about the nasty conditions at the scene of an accident.
\u201cIt's that time of year again. Don't be the next one in line at the collision reporting centre \u2744\ufe0f\u2744\ufe0f #SeeSnowGoSlow \u2744\ufe0f\u2744\ufe0f\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1668540159
"This is just the start of winter. Get ready for it. It's going to get interesting," Schmidt said. "But if you're going to be out on the roads and the weather is less than ideal, please make sure you're driving for the conditions at the speed that's appropriate."
\u201cWhat do you think? Would snow tires have made a difference? #SeeSnowGoSlow #DriveSafe\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1668549379
"Give yourself lots of space and distance and try not to be the next one in line here recording a crash," he adds.
\u201cBecause we all know Twitter users have no windows and/ or weather app: Toronto got its first snow today\u201d— Ashleigh Stewart (@Ashleigh Stewart) 1668545073
Photos of a slushy and snowy Ontario began popping up on social media soon after the first flakes arrived, and people were not ready.
\u201cWent to the museum. By the time I came out of the museum it was snowing!! So I went for a little, wet walk here and there\u2026 @weathernetwork #snow #Toronto #weather #streetphotography #photo #photography\u201d— Kenneth (@Kenneth) 1668546411
Toronto, in particular, recorded significant accumulations and judging by these snapshots, downtown travel conditions look incredibly messy.
Tuesday is no fluke, either. Weather experts believe a more widespread snowfall event will land overnight, leaving southern Ontario on track to record its first accumulating snow of fall 2022.