Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
toronto police service

O​ne Person Killed In A Shooting In Toronto's Parkdale Neighbourhood & 3 Others Were Shot​

Police are searching for suspects.

Ontario Editor
Toronto Police cruiser.

Toronto Police cruiser.

Mira Agron | Dreamstime

Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating a fatal, quadruple shooting that happened in the city's Parkdale neighbourhood during Tuesday afternoon's snowy commute home.

Officers were first called to an apartment building in the Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue area just after 5:30 p.m., for reports that someone had been shot.

Two victims were located inside that building with gunshot wounds. Police later confirmed one of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was rushed to hospital.

Police said a third victim was found nearby on a TTC bus and had also been shot.

A fourth victim was later identified after making their own way to the hospital.

Police haven't confirmed the severity of the three victims' injuries.

As this event unfolded, police also tweeted out reports of a shooting a few blocks south of this scene at King Street West and Dunn Avenue.

Officers there investigated reports of the sound of gunshots and found a "bullet hole through a window of a house." No victims were found there and police haven't confirmed if both incidents were connected.

As the investigation into the quadruple shooting continues Wednesday, police have only said they're searching for "suspects", who they've described as Black men in their 30s wearing dark clothing. Police could not confirm with Narcity how many suspects they are looking for.

An update on the investigation is expected sometime Wednesday.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding either of these shooting incidents to contact them.

From Your Site Articles
    Stuart McGinn
    Ontario Editor
    Stuart McGinn is Narcity’s Ontario Editor and focuses mainly on covering major provincial and local news stories across the province. Stuart is from Ottawa and is now based in Toronto.
Recommended For You

Loading...