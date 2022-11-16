One Person Killed In A Shooting In Toronto's Parkdale Neighbourhood & 3 Others Were Shot
Police are searching for suspects.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating a fatal, quadruple shooting that happened in the city's Parkdale neighbourhood during Tuesday afternoon's snowy commute home.
Officers were first called to an apartment building in the Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue area just after 5:30 p.m., for reports that someone had been shot.
Two victims were located inside that building with gunshot wounds. Police later confirmed one of them was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other victim was rushed to hospital.
Police said a third victim was found nearby on a TTC bus and had also been shot.
A fourth victim was later identified after making their own way to the hospital.
Police haven't confirmed the severity of the three victims' injuries.
\u201c@TorontoMedics SHOOTING: UPDATE\nDunn Av + Queen St West\n- One person has been pronounced deceased at the scene\n@TorontoMedics have transported one person to hospital via emergency run\n- Third victim located nearby on a TTC bus who has also been shot\n#GO2229664\n^lb\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1668553447
As this event unfolded, police also tweeted out reports of a shooting a few blocks south of this scene at King Street West and Dunn Avenue.
Officers there investigated reports of the sound of gunshots and found a "bullet hole through a window of a house." No victims were found there and police haven't confirmed if both incidents were connected.
\u201c@TPS14Div SOUND OF GUNSHOTS: UPDATE\nDunn Av + King St West\n- Police are on scene investigating\n- Bullet hole though a window of a house\n- No reported victims at this time\n- Dunn Av is blocked at King St @TTCnotices\n- Anyone w/info contact police\n^lb\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1668466202
As the investigation into the quadruple shooting continues Wednesday, police have only said they're searching for "suspects", who they've described as Black men in their 30s wearing dark clothing. Police could not confirm with Narcity how many suspects they are looking for.
An update on the investigation is expected sometime Wednesday.
Police have asked anyone with information regarding either of these shooting incidents to contact them.