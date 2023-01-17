This Canadian City Was Warmer Than Places In Florida, Texas & California Over The Weekend
13.9 C in the middle of January? Damn! 😎
Despite this country's reputation for cold winter weather, a Canadian city was almost as warm as the entire U.S. this weekend and even warmer than places in Florida, Texas and California.
The Weather Network revealed that St. John's, Newfoundland, reached a balmy 13.9 C in the early morning hours on Sunday, January 15 as "a peculiar temperature pattern" gripped North America.
This is being called "a rare occurrence" because it is unusual for somewhere in Canada to almost be as warm as all of the U.S. in the middle of January.
Plus, St. John's has an average overnight low of -8 C during this time of the year.
According to The Weather Network, all of Florida was at or below 14 C on the morning of January 15, meaning the city was just as warm or warmer than the entire state.
Then, over in California, the only city that challenged St. John's mild weather was San Diego which had temperatures between 13 C and 14 C.
In Texas, southern parts of the state got close as well with the city of Brownsville reaching 13 C.
Not only was St. John's warmer than parts of the U.S., but it also beat out places in Cuba that only reached 9 C that day.
The Weather Network explained that this happened because an amplified flow across the Atlantic Ocean and a low-pressure system off the east coast of the U.S. pushed a surge of mild air north.
North America, including much of Canada, has been experiencing warmer-than-normal temperatures this January.
While mild Pacific air is expected to continue spreading across the country for a bit, winter weather conditions could make a comeback before the month is over, according to The Weather Network.
What is Canada's winter forecast?
The Old Farmer's Almanac released a month-by-month winter forecast for Canada and it shows what's in store for the rest of January, including the return of winter weather.
In B.C., rain and snow showers are expected to dominate while temperatures flip-flop between cold and mild.
The Prairies will be dealing with flurries and snow showers throughout the month and a snowstorm in the west is forecast for the end of January.
Ontario is set to end the month with "very cold" temperatures after a stretch of mild weather.
In Quebec, the weather will flip-flop between mild temperatures and snowy, cold conditions.
Then, in Atlantic Canada, January is expected to continue to be a mixed bag of conditions including sunshine, rain, cold temperatures and snow.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.