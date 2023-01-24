Environment Canada Warns 'Heavy Snow' Is On The Way & Some Provinces Could Get Over 50 cm
Extreme cold, significant snow and heavy rainfall is coming. ❄️
If you thought the worst of Canada's winter weather was over, think again.
Environment Canada has warned that a "significant" snow storm is on its way and that some parts of the country could experience over 50 centimetres by Wednesday.
On Tuesday, January 24, multiple special weather statements were issued by the agency warning of heavy snow and potentially dangerous conditions in New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec.
In central and northern areas of New Brunswick in particular, more than 50 centimetres of snow is expected as of Wednesday night.
An intense low pressure system is predicted to approach from the Great Lakes by Thursday, turning the snow into rain, but that doesn't mean the end of the wild weather in the region.
Instead, those in southern New Brunswick should expect "significant rainfall" on Thursday, with amounts potentially reaching 50 millimeters – which means there is a chance for coastal flooding, too.
"The main threat is storm surge during high tide," Environment Canada adds.
It's not just New Brunswickers who'll have their eyes on the skies this week though, as special weather statements have also been issued for Ontario and Quebec, too.
While those in northern Ontario have been warned of extreme cold reaching -45 degrees, residents of the southern parts of the province are being notified about significant snowfall expected Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.
Exactly how much snow Ontario residents should expect to see varies depending on location, but experts say there could be anything from 10 to 15 centimetres in cities like Ottawa and Toronto.
"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult," Environment Canada warned on Tuesday morning.
The Weather Network also urged those in southern parts of province to rethink their travel plans on Wednesday and Thursday, particularly as forecasts suggest "the heaviest of the snow will blanket Highway 401 -- Canada's busiest traffic corridor."
Over in Quebec, similar advice is being shared. Between 10 and 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall across southern parts of the province. With high winds also possible, there's also the chance of blowing snow. Yikes.
Elsewhere in the country, conditions are anything but balmy.
Parts of Newfoundland and Labrador remain under rainfall and wind warnings, with gusts of up to 100 km/h expected in some exposed areas.
In Nunavut, extreme cold warnings confirm that temperatures of between -50 and -60 degrees will begin on Tuesday night, putting locals at risk of frostbite.
Spring still feels pretty far away for now, eh Canada?
