Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Freezing Rain In The GTA With Potential Ice Pellets
Get ready for an icy morning in southern Ontario!
Ontario's weather forecast is dishing out an icy morning for the GTA and most of southern Ontario.
Freezing rain warnings have been issued across the province, and if you plan on driving this morning, you may want to take it slow.
Environment Canada (EC) issued 13 freezing rain warnings this morning in Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Belleville, Quinte, Northumberland, Hamilton, Toronto, Dufferin, Innisfil, Grey, Bruce, Halton, Peel, Huron, Perth, Kingston, Prince Edward, Oxford, Brant, Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Waterloo, Wellington, York, and Durham.
In the GTA, freezing rain is expected to start this morning and taper off into the afternoon in Toronto, but in York and Durham, the rain could last into the evening, turning into flurries and freezing drizzle.
Although freezing rain may not be the only winter treat, mother nature is cooking up.
EC warns that ice pellets and snow may be mixed in, so if you're headed out for the day, you'll want to come prepared with your sturdiest boots and umbrella.
Ice accretion may form up to a couple of millimetres on untreated surfaces and cause tree branches to break off.
EC warns travellers out walking or driving to take "extra care" as "surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."
A winter weather advisory has also been issued across southern Ontario, with five to 15 centimetres of snow expected in certain areas thanks to a "Colorado low."
EC is asking drivers to "prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.