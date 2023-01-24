OPP Recovered The Body Of A Snowmobiler Who Fell Through The Ice At Six Mile Lake
Both snowmobilers in the incident are from the Toronto area.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recovered the body of a snowmobiler after two vehicles fell through the ice of an Ontario lake on Sunday.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday, just over 24 hours after the incident, police said divers located and recovered the body of the lone outstanding snowmobiler.
He has been identified as a 59-year-old man from Scarborough.
Today at approx. 2:35 p.m. members of OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and the @Georgian Bay Twp Fire Service located and recovered the body of the lone outstanding 59 yr Scarborough male snowmobiler. #SGBOPP#NoIceIsSafeIce ^DH pic.twitter.com/3UpmpqrUcg
— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) January 23, 2023
A second snowmobile had also fallen through the ice in Sunday's incident, leaving a 58-year-old Toronto man with injuries.
Police said he remains in the hospital.
The incident on Six Mile Lake, about 150 kilometres north of Toronto, happened at around 10:45 a.m., Sunday and they were first called to the scene by a nearby cottager that saw two people in distress on the lake.
Police said when they arrived on the scene, nearby cottage residents had been trying to help the two men to safety.
Some people on Twitter who claim to live in the area said the lake is rarely frozen.
Police said the incident on Six Mile Lake remains under investigation.