An Elderly Woman Has Been Fatally Struck By A TTC Van In Toronto's Chinatown Neighbourhood
It happened shortly after 11:00 a.m.
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a TTC vehicle on Monday in one of Toronto's most popular and busy neighbourhoods.
On Monday, the Toronto Police Services tweeted that a "pedestrian [was] struck by a vehicle" at 11:17 a.m., and the "driver has remained on scene."
They first mentioned that the injuries "appear life-threatening," but less than an hour later, they put out an updated tweet stating "the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene."
Toronto police spokesperson Constable Laura Brabant told Narcity that "the victim is a woman in her 70s."
Additionally, the vehicle involved in the ongoing investigation is a TTC van, the spokesperson added.
\u201cCOLLISION:\nDundas St West + Spadina Av\n11:17am\n- Pedestrian struck by a vehicle\n- Driver has remained on scene\n- Injuries appear life-threatening\n- Police are on scene\n-ROAD CLOSURE: Intersection is closed @TTCnotices\n#GO2424464\n^lb\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1670862804
The fatal incident occurred on the corner of Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue.
At the time of publication, Toronto police said the intersection remained closed as they continue to investigate. Some TTC services were detoured away from the incident, but they have since resumed.
Narcity reached out to TTC for comment but has yet to hear back.
Moreover, police are asking anyone with dashcam footage to come forward and contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.