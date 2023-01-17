A 71-Year-Old Woman Died After A Light Pole Fell On Her & Toronto Police Need Your Help
A delivery truck struck the pole.
Toronto Police Services (TPS) is asking local residents for help more than a week after a light pole fell and struck a 71-year-old woman in Midtown.
According to TPS, a delivery truck knocked over a street lamp while pulling off a curb near Yonge Street and Hillsdale Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. on January 6.
"A 2018 White Freightliner delivery truck was parked in the northbound curb lane on Yonge Street. As the truck pulled away, it struck a light pole," an excerpt from the report reads.
Emergency crews transported the woman to a nearby hospital in critical condition. On Monday, January 16, the pedestrian died from her injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by members of Traffic Services.
"Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage and were in the area of Yonge Street and Hillsdale Ave between the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to contact Traffic Services," the report adds.
Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
Road fatalities, although tragic, are not uncommon in the city.
In December, a 73-year-old woman was fatally struck by a TTC vehicle while walking westbound on Dundas Street West.
A 56-year-old man had been driving a commercial van when he turned right onto Spadina Avenue and struck the woman crossing.
"Our thoughts are with all involved in the wake of this tragedy. As always, police have our full cooperation as they investigate," TTC said in a statement at the time.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.