NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
comments
toronto police

A Toronto Hit & Run Sent A Woman To Hospital Last Night & Police Are Investigating

The driver hit the female pedestrian and fled the scene.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto Police Service car.

Toronto Police Service car.

Dtcavb | Dreamstime

A hit and run in North York sent a woman to hospital Wednesday night with what appeared to be "life-threatening" injuries.

Toronto Police Services (TPS) tweeted that the incident happened near Wilson Avenue and Haymarket Road on September 28.

The driver of the vehicle hit the female pedestrian and fled the scene, according to police.

TPS told Narcity the collision happened at 8:15 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics took the woman to the hospital for her injuries, according to a tweet.

TPS told Narcity her condition was downgraded to non-life-threatening at the hospital.

If you were in the area last night, you might have noticed some road closures or delays. However, TPS said streets have since reopened.

Traffic Services is investigating the hit-and-run, and anyone with information is asked to call police at "416-808-2222/8081900."

TPS said they are especially looking to hear from individuals who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

The suspect is still missing, and TPS has yet to release details on the suspect's appearance or vehicle.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Loading...