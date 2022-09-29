A Toronto Hit & Run Sent A Woman To Hospital Last Night & Police Are Investigating
The driver hit the female pedestrian and fled the scene.
A hit and run in North York sent a woman to hospital Wednesday night with what appeared to be "life-threatening" injuries.
Toronto Police Services (TPS) tweeted that the incident happened near Wilson Avenue and Haymarket Road on September 28.
\u201cCOLLISION:\nWilson Ave & Haymarket Rd\n- reports of a pedestrian struck, driver fled\n- police o/s\n- officers located an injured female pedestrian, injuries appear life-threatening\n- @Torontomedics took patient to hospital\n- road closures in the area\n- expect delays\n#GO1891464\n^al\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1664420088
The driver of the vehicle hit the female pedestrian and fled the scene, according to police.
TPS told Narcity the collision happened at 8:15 p.m.
Toronto Paramedics took the woman to the hospital for her injuries, according to a tweet.
COLLISION: (UPDATE)
Wilson Av & Haymarket Rd
- police o/s
- woman taken to hospital
- @TrafficServices investigating
- TTC advised of road closures in the area @TTCnotices
- anyone w/ info call police 416-808-2222/8081900
- expect delays
- consider alternate routes#GO1891464
^al
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 29, 2022
TPS told Narcity her condition was downgraded to non-life-threatening at the hospital.
If you were in the area last night, you might have noticed some road closures or delays. However, TPS said streets have since reopened.
Traffic Services is investigating the hit-and-run, and anyone with information is asked to call police at "416-808-2222/8081900."
TPS said they are especially looking to hear from individuals who may have dashcam footage of the incident.
The suspect is still missing, and TPS has yet to release details on the suspect's appearance or vehicle.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.