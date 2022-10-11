Ontario Man Faces 9 Charges, Accused Of Fleeing Crash, Masturbating & Injuring 2 Officers
Police say he also punched a nearby dad with kids.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested and charged 30-year-old Atif Khan following a two-vehicle collision that led to a long string of alleged mayhem on Thanksgiving.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On Monday, October 10, TPS told Narcity a two-car collision broke out at around 8:30 p.m. at Danforth Avenue and Jones Avenue after the suspect crossed over the center lane while headed westbound and collided with an eastbound vehicle.
The suspect went on to approach a parked car where a dad was tending to his children, and "punched the dad in the back of the head," damaged the vehicle and "started going for the children," according to police.
Police said around this time, the suspect dropped his pants and began to masturbate in the general area before fleeing the scene.
The man was located nearby by the police canine unit.
He was arrested by an off-duty officer who had heard the screams of the altercation with the family, several officers, and bystanders.
TPS says the man was tased and that it took "several people and officers to take him into custody."
During the arrest, two police officers were injured, leaving one with a "broken bone and concussion protocol" and another with a "concussion protocol."
The father who was attacked suffered a concussion, and the vehicle collision victim suffered "broken bones," according to police.
Khan is facing nine charges, including
- Dangerous operation causing bodily harm
- Fail to stop at scene of accident
- Impaired operation causing bodily harm
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Assault
- Mischief to vehicle
- Indecent act
- Aggravated assault of peace officer
- Assault with intent to resist arrest
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.