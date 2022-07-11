Toronto Police Are Looking For Suspects That Injured An Entire Group Of People
One person suffered life-altering injuries.
A night out in an upscale Toronto neighbourhood could've forever changed one person's life last month.
According to Toronto Police Service (TPS), a violent clash involving two groups of people near Liberty Village has left an individual with life-altering injuries.
Officers responded to reports of an "Assault in Progress" at around 2:49 a.m. on June 19, 2022, in the Joe Shuster Way and King Street West area.
The incident was nearly fatal, with one group sustaining multiple injuries and an individual taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after getting into a verbal altercation with the other.
"The altercation led one group to physically assault the other group of individuals," the report reads. "The group that committed the assault left in an eastbound direction on King Street West."
Images of the group of suspects have been released.
Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
Unfortunately, incidents of assault aren't uncommon in the 6ix, especially in its most populated and frequented areas.
TPS also called on the public to help identify two suspects who allegedly assaulted a person at Don Mills subway station last month.
The victim had reportedly gotten off a bus and walked into Don Mills subway station, where he got into a "verbal altercation" with two other people who then assaulted him and stole his cellphone.
Both incidents started with an exchange of words. These examples should serve as a stern reminder to be cautious when deciding to get into a seemingly harmless argument with a group of strangers.