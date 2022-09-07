Toronto Man Charged With First-Degree Murder After Woman Dies From Severe Burns
The 37-year-old woman died in hospital following a fire.
A Toronto man has been formally charged with first-degree murder following the death of a woman suffering from severe burns sustained in a fire back in June 2022.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) was called to a fire at 275 Chester Le Blvd. in Scarborough on June 17, according to a prior press release.
TPS told Narcity the call was placed shortly before 2 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a man and a woman with severe burns, according to a press release.
The pair were both taken to hospital, but just a day later, on June 18, the woman died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.
TPS identified the Toronto woman as 37-year-old Henrietta Viski and the man as 38-year-old Norbert Budai.
Budai was arrested with charges pending earlier this summer, and formal charges of first-degree murder were laid on August 11, according to a press release.
Per the Toronto Star, Budai had been put into a medically induced coma at Sunnybrook Hospital, and due to his condition, he was unable to be formally charged at the time.
The Star also reports that Budai was Viski's former partner and that the pair shared children together.
In May 2021, Budai was arrested for threatening Viski's life, and in October that same year, Budai was arrested for breaking a no-contact order. He was released in both incidents, according to the Star.
A court date has yet to be set, but TPS is asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
