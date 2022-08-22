Burnt Human Remains Were Found In A 'Shallow Grave' In Pickering & Police Are Investigating
Forensic investigators are on scene.
Greater Toronto police launched a homicide investigation over the weekend after a shocking discovery was made on a country road in Pickering.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
According to Durham Regional Police (DRPS), investigators were called out to the area of Concession Road 8 and Sideline 20 at around 2:30 p.m. on August 21, 2022, after "burnt human remains" were found in a "shallow grave."
\u201cDRPS Homicide investigators were called out to a rural area after human remains were discovered in a shallow grave in Pickering. \n\nSee full release here: https://t.co/lNyH1DJDDZ\u201d— Durham Regional Police (@Durham Regional Police) 1661178303
Golf courses and parks are located near the rural area, which is noticeably isolated and frequented by off-roaders.
The police reported that "a citizen" was the first to stumble upon the remains. However, it's uncertain what that person was doing in the area at the time.
A team consisting of forensic investigators, members of the Office of the Chief Coroner, and an anthropologist are currently working to recover the remains.
"A post-mortem will be conducted to determine more details about the deceased," the report states.
The identity of the deceased or suspect has yet to be disclosed by police, but updates are expected.
Until then, DRPS is urging witnesses or anyone who may have used the area's ATV trail in the last three weeks to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520. ext.5421.
If you have the information but wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, which also makes you eligible to receive a $2,000 cash reward.
Media Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss was on scene at 11:30 a.m., answering questions from reporters. The ongoing investigation is still in its early stages.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.