Canadian Punk Legend Reportedly Found Dead In Hamilton & His Son Is Charged With Murder
"Gord was a force and an inspiration to many."
Gord Lewis, a founding member of the iconic Canadian punk band, Teenage Head, was found dead in his apartment last weekend, according to the Hamilton Spectator. His son has been charged with second-degree murder.
In a news release posted on Monday, Hamilton Police Services (HPS) said an investigation was launched after officers came into contact with several emails, which had been sent to various media outlets with information about Lewis's death.
Police then attended the residence at 175 Catherine St. S. and located what the report describes as a "deceased male in his 60s."
"The male had injuries consistent with foul play and the case was deemed a homicide," the report added.
HPS has yet to identify the body due to the level of decomposition. However, investigators did contact several family members of the apartment's occupant and an autopsy will be performed.
Police have charged the pioneering guitarist's 41-year-old son, Jonathan Lewis, with second-degree murder and are not seeking additional suspects.
One of Lewis' brothers, Brian Lewis, told The Spectator that the family has no comment at this time.
"We ask that you respect our privacy at this time," he said.
Teenage Head's Instagram paid tribute to Lewis in a heartfelt post on Monday.
"We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate and brother Gord Lewis. Our hearts are with his family and all that knew and loved him. Gord was a force and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us far too soon," the band wrote.
According to the Spectator, several media outlets received messages from accounts with the name Jonathan Lewis, seeking help for medical issues, and referencing the death of his father.
One email reportedly sent to the Spectator said, “Now I just want to get help for my sickness and give my Dad a proper burial. He didn’t deserve this.”
Another reportedly said, “Funeral people need to get here quick. My Dad is starting to decay.”
Police are continuing to seek out witnesses and review videos in the area.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Frank De Vuono at 905-546-3827.