A Man Was Tied To A Chair & Assaulted In A Basement & Hamilton Police Charged 4 People
Police are still looking for one suspect.
Hamilton Police have charged four people with forcible confinement and are still looking for one suspect in connection to the incident after a man was tied up to a chair in an east-end home's basement.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In a news release issued on Thursday, Hamilton Police said they got some calls about a man appearing in distress running around Oriole Crescent with visible injuries on August 15, just after 9:40 a.m. Officers said he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
On Sunday, August 14, at around 11 a.m., an "old acquaintance" reached out to the victim to make plans to hang out, according to police.
The victim was picked up from his house and taken to a few spots around the city before being driven to a home in the east.
Police said the victim remembered walking through the front door, but as he was getting inside, he was hit in the back of the head with an unidentified object.
He woke up later to find himself tied to a chair in a basement, where he was assaulted by "multiple people", according to police.
"The victim eventually got free, ran out of the residence and sought help from bystanders," the release reads.
As soon as the police confirmed the address, they set up a perimeter and arrested four suspects in connection to the assault.
Tracy-Lynn Fleming, 48, Devon Cornelius Frost, 22, Hunter Gordon Edward Grant, 21, and Amanda Lee Ransom, 37, are facing a number of different charges, including forcible confinement, and assault with a weapon.
Officers are still looking for one more suspect, 22-year-old Aidan Bristol Eydt-Maher, for his alleged involvement in this crime.
Anyone with any information at all about the outstanding suspect or has details that could help police with their investigation into this crime is asked to call Division Two Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Constable Goran Zivkovic at 905-546-2406 or Detective Sergeant Candace Culp at 905-546-2907.
Anonymous tips can also be sent in through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.