ontario police

Ontario Police Are Looking For A Man That Allegedly Lit A Place Of Worship On Fire Twice

Police need help identifying the man.

Toronto Staff Writer
Suspect lighting Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses doorways on fire.

Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton Police are asking for help to identify a serial arsonist who lit a place of worship on fire on two separate occasions.

The first incident happened on August 4 at 10:30 p.m., according to a press release. The suspect was caught on camera spray painting the outside of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 57 Delaware Ave., Hamilton, ON.

The man then lit the "exterior doorway" of the building on fire and fled on foot.

The following night the man returned and, once again, was caught on video "setting fire to the front entrance of the building" at around 9:30 p.m. before leaving the scene on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a clean-shaven man with light skin and of medium height and weight.

On both occasions, he was wearing a black sweatshirt with a Hockey Canada emblem and a hood, dark pants and dark shoes.

However, the first night he used a "black reusable bag with white lettering on it" on fire and the following night, he used "a yellow shopping bag with black lettering on it" to set the fires.

In a video shared by police, the suspect can be seen lighting the two bags, which appear to be stuffed with some sort of material, on fire in each respective doorway.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Acting Detective Sergeant George Gallant at 905-540-5085 or Detective Constable Shaun Fennessy at 905-540-3819.

Arson with a disregard for human life, which is classified as recklessly causing "damage by fire or explosion to property, whether or not that person owns the property," is an indictable offence according to the Criminal Code of Canada and under certain circumstances can come with some serious jail time.

