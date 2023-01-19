Human Remains Were Found On Hwy 400 & OPP Are Asking For The Public's Help
A motorist discovered the body.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a body was found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
On Wednesday at around 12:30 p.m., the OPP received a call from a motorist who "discovered the remains of a deceased person," they stated in a press release.
Once officers from the OPP Aurora detachment arrived on the scene, they found a body of an "unidentified deceased female."
The human remains were found along Highway 400 northbound near Highway 88 in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
OPP said that a post-mortem examination is being conducted to find the cause of death. Nevertheless, they believe that there isn't any threat to public safety.
\u201cDeath investigation: The OPP are investigating the discovery of a body that was located on #Hwy400 NB between 5th line and Hwy 88 - Bradford West Gwillimbury.\nAnyone with information/dashcam from the area covering the past 72 hours is asked to call #AuroraOPP 905-841-5777\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1674077386
On Thursday, OPP stated that the police will continue to be present on Highway 400 between the 5th line and Highway 88.
"The OPP is asking members of the public who travelled this area between the evening of January 15,2023, and the morning of [...] January 18, 2023, who may have dashcam video, or who may have observed any parked vehicles or persons on the shoulder of the road, to contact police," they stated.
The Highway Safety Division OPP Crime Unit, along with the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, are working together to solve this incident.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation can contact OPP at -888-310-1122 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
