Human Remains Were Found Right Next To Niagara Falls & Police Are Investigating
The incident happened near Table Rock.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Police are investigating after human remains were found on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls on Wednesday afternoon.
Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) told Narcity in an email that on November 16, at 12:42 p.m., they responded "for what was reported as being found human remains on the waters side of the retaining wall near Table Rock, located at 6650 Niagara River Parkway, in the City of Niagara Falls."
Once NRPS arrived, alongside Niagara Parks Police Service (NPPS) and Niagara Falls Fire Department (NFFD), they confirmed that they found the remains of "a deceased individual."
Not much information has been released regarding how this happened, but a spokesperson from NRPS told Narcity that "foul play is not suspected."
There is a video circulating on social media that can be upsetting for some to watch, but it shows a body that was "recovered from the base of the horseshoe falls."
In the TikTok, a firefighter and a body can be seen hanging off a wire from a firetruck close to the Niagara Falls viewpoint on Niagara Parkway.
The body and firefighter were carried away from the water and onto the platform where others awaited.
"The matter remains under investigation by detectives assigned to 2 District (Niagara Falls /Niagara-on-the-Lake) who are being assisted by members of the Forensic Services Unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner," NRPS added.
The identity and circumstances of the incident remain part of an ongoing investigation.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of harming themselves, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day to talk or consult additional support resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.