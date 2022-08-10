Another Teen From The GTA Was Arrested In Connection To The Clifton Hill Shooting
The first teenager was arrested in July.
The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) just arrested a second teenager in connection to the Clifton Hill shooting that happened in April.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On April 8, at around 12:30 a.m., the NRPS said in a news release that they were called down to the popular Niagara Falls tourist spot near the Great Canadian Midway for the shooting.
When officers arrived, three people had been shot, and one of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of their injuries. According to police, the other two were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition. Officers said that all of the victims were under 18 years old.
On July 19, the NRPS Homicide Unit identified one of the suspects in connection to the shooting, and a 17-year-old boy from Mississauga was arrested.
The teenager faced eight different charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and reckless discharge of a firearm.
Today, on August 10, NRPS arrested yet another teenage suspect from Mississauga. An 18-year-old is now facing six charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, and robbery.
Since the suspect was under 18 at the time of when the shooting took place, his name isn't being released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The 18-year-old was held in custody for a bail hearing at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines on Wednesday, while the 17-year-old already had his bail hearing on July 19.
Since the investigation is ongoing, NRPS asks that anyone with any information at all regarding the shooting call their Homicide Unit at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1009104 for Detective Sergeant Andrew Knevel.
Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.
"Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest," the news release reads.