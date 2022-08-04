NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

niagara falls police

The White Arctic Wolf That Escaped Near Niagara Falls Was 'Fatally Shot' By Police

They found the wolf on Wednesday night.

Toronto Associate Editor
A Niagara Regional Police Service car.

A Niagara Regional Police Service car.

Niagara Regional Police Service | Facebook

The white wolf that had run loose near Niagara Falls earlier this week was found, but unfortunately, was shot to death due to safety concerns.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

On Wednesday, August 3, the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) warned the public that a female Arctic wolf "dug out" of its enclosure at a home in the western part of Port Colborne on Tuesday morning, and was at large somewhere in the city.

Police "strongly encouraged" residents not to look for the wolf themselves because it could be unsafe for them to do so. But, they asked if anyone saw the wolf call the Niagara SPCA or the Communications Unit at NRPS.

After getting some calls about some wolf sightings, police finally found her.

In an updated news release issued on August 4, officers shared that they found the wolf after they received a concerned phone call from a homeowner who spotted the wolf on their property at around 7 p.m. The caller was worried about the safety of their own animals.

6 District officers attended the call and tried to capture the wolf, but nobody was successful in their attempts. According to police, the caller also contacted the Niagara SPCA, but they hadn't yet arrived on the scene.

"Given the close proximity of the wolf to the farm animals, out of concern for the safety of those animals, due to the wolf being potentially dangerous, an officer discharged a firearm and fatally shot the wolf," the news release reads.

NRPS officers are still looking into the housing situation of the wolf, and the City of Port Colborne By-Law Department, the Niagara SPCA, and the Ministry of Natural Resources will also be assisting with the investigation.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

