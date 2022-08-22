NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto police

Toronto Police Shared Photos Of A Woman Believed To Have Been Kidnapped Off The Sidewalk

The woman was taken on August 18.

Toronto Staff Writer
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has released photos of a young woman believed to have been kidnapped off of a Toronto sidewalk last week.

In a news release posted on August 21, TPS asked for the public's help to locate or identify the woman taken on August 18.

In the photos, the woman can be seen holding a white umbrella while wearing a white shirt, dark pants, a dark long sleeve cardigan or sweater, grey sneakers and a blue backpack.

Last Thursday, the woman was seen walking down a sidewalk in the area of Guildwood Parkway and Kingston Road when a man in a car approached her and blocked her path on the sidewalk with his vehicle.

The man grabbed the woman and forced her into his car before fleeing the area, according to a prior news release.

Police describe the suspect as being a man in his 20s to 30s with "a light complexion, black hair, and a beard or goatee."

He was reportedly driving a white four or two-door car with a blue emblem on the back. Police said he was wearing a "light coloured shirt, and an off white cap."

TPS estimated the woman to be 20 to 30 years old, and they are concerned for her safety.

TPS previously asked for anyone with dashcam footage, video, or information to come forward, and they are now seeking anyone who can identify her.

If you have information, you can contact the police at 416-808-4300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

