Ontario Woman Was Abducted  From Her Home By 3 Men & Police Are Asking For Help

Police are concerned for her safety.

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario Woman Was Abducted From Her Home By 3 Men & Police Are Asking For Help
Huronia West OPP | Handout

A 37-year-old woman was abducted from her home on Wednesday night in Wasaga Beach by three men, and police are asking for "public assistance."

According to the Huronia West Detachment of the OPP, the woman's home was broken into before she was abducted.

On January 12 at around 8:32 p.m., Huronia West OPP "responded to a report of an abduction from a residence on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach."

When officers arrived, they learned that Elnaz Hajtamiri, who also uses the surname Tamiri, was abducted from her home by three men who fled the scene in a "white sport utility vehicle," according to police.

Huronia West OPP | Handout

"The suspects are described as three black males. No further description at this time," police said.

Hajtamiri is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with a "slim build" and "shoulder-length black hair."

Police are concerned for her safety and said that the suspects "are believed to be armed and dangerous."

If the suspects are located, police warn the public not to approach them and are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-3322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Last month, police responded to a report of a break and enter in the Melrose Avenue and Grand Avenue area in Toronto. The male intruder allegedly tried to grab the female resident while she was showering.

Police said the man got into the basement apartment from a window. He fled the scene after the woman yelled out as he tried to grab her, according to police.

