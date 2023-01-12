Police Are Offering A $100K Reward For Info One Year After A Wasaga Beach Kidnapping
Elnaz Hajtamiri was abducted by three men in Wasaga Beach last year.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and York Regional Police (YRP) are offering a $100K reward to anyone with information on Elnaz Hajtamiri's location a year after her abduction.
On January 12, 2022, 37-year-old Hajtamiri, who also uses the surname Tamiri, was abducted from a residence on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach by three men dressed in fake police uniforms in a white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.
Her abduction came after a previous attempt on her life was made in December 2021 in Richmond Hill, and police had agreed that the Wasaga residence was recognized as a "place of safety."
In a press conference on Wednesday, OPP Detective Inspector Martin Graham urged anyone with information to come forward.
"Together, the OPP and York Regional Police are offering today a $100,000 reward to anyone who has information that will lead to the location of Elnaz, " said Graham.
"Her family is grieving her absence and has lived through a year with limited answers. They do not know what has happened to their daughter, their cousin, their niece or the reason for her disappearance. We cannot imagine the pain they are experiencing."Together, the OPP and York Regional Police are offering today a $100K reward to anyone who has information that will lead to Elnaz's location.
A photo of Elnaz Hajtamiri sitting at a bar. OPP
Graham read a written statement from Hajtamiri's mother asking for anyone with information on her daughter to do the right thing and come forward so her family can move forward with their grief and find acceptance.
"It is difficult to face the fact that it has been one long, painful year since we last saw our beautiful daughter Elnaz. We open our eyes every morning, thinking this will be the day she calls to tell us she is alive and safe. But that day never comes. I just want to hug our daughter again," she wrote.
"We know there are people out there who have information and who may be contemplating whether to come forward. We pray that you will do the right thing and help us out of this suffering and bring justice for Elnaz. Your immense courage would be for her and for all the countless other women out there."
OPP has released two composite sketches of two of the three suspects, both of which were wearing dark jackets, fake police vests, a white-trimmed balaclava over their noses and mouths, dark pants and a gold, red and blue badge hanging from their necks
The first suspect is described as a very skinny man with lighter black skin and a long narrow face, approximately 6 feet tall.
He was wearing a thick belt with a handcuff pouch and had a holstered black gun with exposed metal areas, signs of wear and a magazine inside.
Suspect 1.OPP
The second suspect is described as approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with lighter black skin, a stocky build and skinny legs. He was wearing white or cream shoes with plastic toe caps, black cotton gloves and had imitation handcuffs.
Suspect 2.OPP
The third suspect does not have a composite sketch, but he is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with lighter-coloured skin, a thin build and is possibly middle eastern. Police believe he may have had a gun in his jacket.
Hajtamiri is 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a slim build and black hair that was recently cut shorter than shoulder length prior to her abduction.
OPP arrested Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend in July 2022 in relation to her kidnapping, and YRP has arrested two suspects related to the prior attempted kidnapping and murder of Hajtamiri in December 2021.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-
1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).