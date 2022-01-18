The 3 Men Who Abducted An Ontario Woman From Her Home Were Dressed In Police Gear
The suspects told the woman she was under arrest.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Ontario police now believe the Wasaga Beach woman, who was abducted from her home on Wednesday, January 12, was taken by three men dressed in police gear.
An update from Huronia West OPP confirms that officers responded to a report of abduction involving "three black males dressed in police gear, but not police uniforms" from a Trailwood Place residence at around 8:32 p.m. on January 12.
The release states that the suspects claimed to be there to arrest the victim, but when the homeowner became suspicious and tried to call 911 they overpowered him and took the female.
A new photo of the suspect's vehicle, initially described as a "white sport utility vehicle," was shared, now thought by investigators to be a Lexus RX.
The victim, identified as 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri, also uses the surname Tamiri, is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair.
OPP Central Region held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to raise public awareness of the crime and ask for assistance.
37-year-old Elnaz HAJTAMIRI was abducted from her #WasagaBeach home on Jan 12. The suspects, 3 black males, fled in a white Lexus RX. Help #BringElnazHome and call dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415 with any information. #HurWOPPhttps://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1nAKEYnalrOKL\u00a0\u2026— OPP Central Region (@OPP Central Region) 1642532583
The lead investigator, Detective Inspector Matt Watson, asked anyone with information to contact the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
"The family are very concerned for her safety and well-being. The OPP is deploying all available resources to help locate Elnaz. We want to bring her home," Watson told reporters.
Police are warning anyone who spots the suspects not to approach as they "are believed to be armed and dangerous."