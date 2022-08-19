A Woman Was Kidnapped Off The Sidewalk In Toronto & Police Are Concerned for Her Safety
Toronto Police Service is asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect.
A 20 to 30-year-old woman was reportedly kidnapped off the sidewalk in Toronto yesterday, and Toronto Police Service (TPS) is searching for the suspect.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
TPS reports that on Thursday, August 18, just after noon, officers were called to the Guildwood Parkway and Kingston Road area for a "suspicious incident," according to a press release.
Police say the woman was walking along the sidewalk when a man in a car approached her and proceeded to block off the sidewalk with his vehicle.
The suspect then allegedly grabbed her, forced her into a white "two or four-door car with a blue emblem on the rear", and fled the area.
TPS describes the suspect as a 20 to 30-year-old man with a "light complexion, black hair, and a beard or goatee." He was seen wearing a light-coloured t-shirt and an off-white hat at the time of the incident.
The woman had long dark hair and was carrying a bag when she was taken, according to police.
TPS is "concerned for the woman's safety" and is asking anyone with dash cam footage, security footage, or information to contact the police "at 416-808-4300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com."
TPS confirmed to Narcity that the woman is still missing as of Friday morning, August 19 and that no other updates could be made at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.