An Ontario Amber Alert For A 3-Year-Old Girl Is Now Over & She Was Located Safely

Plans are being made to bring her back home.

Toronto Staff Writer
BarriePolice | Twitter

An Amber Alert that was issued for a girl in Barrie is now officially over.

The Ontario Amber Alert was cancelled Wednesday morning and 3-year-old Arabella Vienneau has been found safe.

Barrie police shared that she was "located in good health" in Toronto by local police, and plans are being made to bring her back home.

Arabella was last seen at her home on Tunbridge Road in Barrie by a family friend at 5:30 p.m. on February 8.

Barrie police were asking Ontarians for help in finding her and were concerned for her safety and well-being.

In a tweet, police said Arabella was likely wearing red pants, a grey T-shirt, and is usually wearing a navy blue bomber jacket.

"Police do not believe that she has been abducted but may have been dropped off somewhere before a community-based organization attended to her home," a spokesperson for the Barrie Police Service told Narcity.

No suspect was identified.

A Test Emergency Alert Will Sound In Canada Today & Here's When To Expect It In Each Province

Get ready for a noisy notification!

Pelmorex Corp.

Don't be alarmed today, November 17, when an emergency alert from Alert Ready comes through on your phone — it's just a test!

The alert is organized twice a year — once in May and once in November — and is a way of making sure the system still works, according to a press release published on Monday, November 15.

Ontario Amber Alert Cancelled After 3-Year-Old Barrie Girl Found Safe

Gracie Deck was found safe in Guelph.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity, Barrie Police Service | Facebook

An Ontario Amber Alert has been cancelled after missing 3-year-old Gracie Deck from Barrie, Ontario was located safely by police.

The child was found in Guelph, Ontario and according to a news release, Barrie Police are on their way "to Guelph to pick up the child and will be returning to Barrie where the investigation will continue."

