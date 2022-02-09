An Ontario Amber Alert For A 3-Year-Old Girl Is Now Over & She Was Located Safely
Plans are being made to bring her back home.
An Amber Alert that was issued for a girl in Barrie is now officially over.
The Ontario Amber Alert was cancelled Wednesday morning and 3-year-old Arabella Vienneau has been found safe.
Barrie police shared that she was "located in good health" in Toronto by local police, and plans are being made to bring her back home.
Arabella was last seen at her home on Tunbridge Road in Barrie by a family friend at 5:30 p.m. on February 8.
Barrie police were asking Ontarians for help in finding her and were concerned for her safety and well-being.
In a tweet, police said Arabella was likely wearing red pants, a grey T-shirt, and is usually wearing a navy blue bomber jacket.
#BarriePolice is pleased to advise that 3-year old Arabella VIENNEAU has been located in good health in Toronto by the @TorontoPolice and arrangements are now underway to return her to Barrie. Thank you to the public and the media for all your assistance.pic.twitter.com/r2idDAl1xS— Barrie Police (@Barrie Police) 1644413707
"Police do not believe that she has been abducted but may have been dropped off somewhere before a community-based organization attended to her home," a spokesperson for the Barrie Police Service told Narcity.
No suspect was identified.