People Are Sharing How Confusing Toronto's Union Station Is & It 'Literally Makes No Sense'
You're not the only one getting lost.
Union Station in Toronto is a bustling transportation hub used by thousands of people from across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), and with its sprawling platforms, labyrinthine corridors, and countless shops and eateries, it can be an overwhelming place for even the most seasoned commuter.
After a TikTok video showcasing the confusing layout of Union Station went viral, several locals shared similar experiences of getting lost at Union in the comments, and the reactions are absolutely wild.
"Union literally makes no sense, I spent 40 minutes trying to find the bus terminal," one person wrote.
"We are all just lost in this building trying to make our way, including the workers," another wrote.
One person described how getting lost at Union Station was incredibly distressing "because nobody was stopping to help."
"I almost fell to my knees and cried once trying to get home because nobody was stopping to help, and my friends came with me after that," they wrote.
The video chronicles a TikToker's own interpretation of English singer-songwriter Rag'n'Bone Man's music video for the hit song "Human" and has so far racked up more than 220,000 views and has been liked by more than 40K users.
With the lyrics, "I'm only Human," playing in the background, Rag'n'Bone Man is seen spinning around 360 degrees, capturing the various sites of the massive transit hub, like Union Station's bus terminal, VIA rail terminal, GO station and food court.
According to the city of Toronto, Union Station is used by more than quarter-million people every day.