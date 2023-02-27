A Man Carrying A Sawed-Off Rifle & Ammunition Was Arrested At A TTC Station Last Week
Police say the 20-year-old suspect also had a knife.
Toronto police discovered a bag of weapons after a fight broke out between two men at the Pioneer Village subway station in North York on Thursday.
TTC operators flagged down police shortly after 2:30 p.m., where officers found two suspects matching the description provided.
According to a Toronto Police Service release, one of the men was found to be carrying a bag containing a sawed-off rifle, ammunition, and a knife during the arrest.
No injuries from the incident were reported.
One suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Hayden Offman of Richmond Hill.
He has been charged with several offenses, including possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, causing a disturbance, careless storage of a firearm, and possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number.
Offman appeared in court on Friday to face the charges.
The incident takes place as concerns continue to grow about violence on the TTC.
Three teens were recently charged after a woman was slashed in the face at Spadina subway station that same week, and a girl was assaulted earlier this month in a "hate-motivated" attack on the TTC.
A new plan to address safety concerns on the TTC was put into place on January 27, with 80 additional police officers scattered across the city's transit system.