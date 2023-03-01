Toronto Man Faces Nearly 100 Charges In Child Sex Assault Case Involving Multiple Victims
Toronto Police said the victims were between 7 and 17 years old.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with child luring and sexual assault of "multiple" underage victims throughout Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area.
He's facing 96 sexual offence charges, including 39 counts of sexual assault and 39 counts of sexual interference, as well as other charges related to making and possessing child pornography and the administration of "noxious" substances to victims.
The incidents reportedly occurred between April 2021 and February 2023, and the identified victims range in age from seven to 17. However, investigators believe there may be more victims (online and in person) who haven't come forward yet.
Toronto police announced the arrest during a news conference on Wednesday and identified the suspect as Daniel Langdon of Toronto.
TPS NEWS CONFERENCE | Sexual Assault Investigation | Wed., Mar.1st, 2023 www.youtube.com
According to Det. Vijay Shetty, there are "multiple young victims" that are "spread out across Ontario."
The police were tipped off in December 2022 about a child luring and sexual assault case in Thunder Bay, which led to the investigation and eventual arrest of Langdon.
During the execution of a search warrant at Langdon's home in North York on February 7, 2023, police reportedly seized electronic devices with evidence related to the Thunder Bay case, as well as a large amount of "child sexual abuse material."
They also found evidence related to an alleged sexual assault of a seven-year-old child in a Toronto park.
The police allege that Langdon used multiple usernames and email addresses on various social media platforms and even altered his appearance to look younger in some cases.
They've released a full list of his social media profiles and email addresses found during their investigation, all are now available to the public.
"We know that coming forward isn't always easy. But we are asking anyone that may have interacted with him or anyone that may have any information to contact the police as soon as you can," Shetty said.
If you need to report any suspicious activity related to this case, you can reach out to the Toronto Police ICE Section at 416-808-7474, your local Crime Stoppers or your local police service.
Additionally, you can report using Cybertip.ca.