A Massive Power Outage Hit Toronto Today & Thousands Woke Up Without Wifi
It could last a while longer.
Thousands of residents were affected by a Toronto power outage Tuesday morning due to damage to hydro equipment that impacted the power service overnight.
The outage, announced by Toronto Hydro, led to many waking up with no electricity, impacting essential services such as wifi and heat, and creating a messy start to their day.
Toronto Hydro reported that the power service was interrupted on Monday evening, affecting the city's midtown neighbourhoods.
According to Toronto Hydro's outage map, anywhere from 1,000 to 5,000 people have been impacted by this outage.
"Crews made progress overnight & remain on site making repairs to damaged underground equipment," the company tweeted on Tuesday morning.
"While crews are working as quickly & safely as possible, the repairs are complicated & take time to complete. As a result, customers should expect to be without power into today."
The outage began on Monday night at 9:00 p.m., and as of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, folks in the area are still in the dark with no power.
"When will the power be restored? There are children who are cold… please hurry," a user responded to Toronto Hydro's updates this morning.
Toronto Hydro hasn't provided an estimated time of restoration on their Twitter account "due to the complexity of the repairs" but has reassured the public that they "have multiple crews on site working as quickly & safely."
According to their website, power is estimated to be back up and running around 3 p.m. Tuesday.