Brampton Man Arrested For 'Indecent Acts' Towards An Underage Girl & He’s Done It Before
Police are looking for more possible victims to come forward.
A Brampton man has been arrested and charged for allegedly performing indecent acts toward an underage girl at a fast-food restaurant on two occasions.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) said the alleged incidents happened on December 6, 2022, and December 7, 2022, at around 3 p.m. at a Brampton restaurant near Sandalwood Parkway East and Conestoga Drive.
Police said a girl under the age of 17 years old attended the restaurant on both days and that the suspect engaged in an indecent act toward her, according to a press release.
Following an investigation, PRP identified the suspect as 36-year-old Shane Blackwood, and on January 12, he was arrested and charged with two indecent acts.
Shane Blackwood.Peel Regional Police
Although according to prior allegations and charges, it's not the first time Blackwood has engaged in this behaviour.
When PRP arrested him, he was on judicial release for two other charges of indecent acts in 2022, and he was on charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 17.
Blackwood appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton and was held pending bail.
Police believe there may be other potential victims and are asking anyone who may have information to speak with investigators at the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410 or anonymously through Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact support services for male survivors of sexual assault at 1-866-887-0015. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
