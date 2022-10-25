Peel Police Say Reports Of A Big Fight In Mississauga Were Wrong & Here's What Did Happen
It was still quite the crowd.
There were reports of some kind of massive parking lot fight in Mississauga Monday night that got plenty of attention, but it turns out what was reported wasn't even close to what actually happened.
Peel Police told Narcity they were called to the area of Goreway Drive and Etude Drive at around 9:45 p.m., for reports of a fight between 400 to 500 people.
You can imagine the chaos of something like that.
But when officers arrived on the scene, that's not what they found.
"A large group of people appeared to be celebrating Diwali," Peel Police Constable Mandeep Khatra.
"It was a large group of people yelling and screaming. Basically, officers stayed in the area to make sure that there were no issues."
Videos posted to Twitter show large groups of people in a parking lot surrounding an area where fireworks were being set off but there doesn't appear to be any violence.
According to their initial tweet describing the situation, police reported one male was injured.
"There were some people there with minor injuries that were assessed by ambulance but no actual large fight," said Khatra.
He could not confirm the exact number of reported injuries or how they were hurt and Peel Paramedics told Narcity that while they were on scene for most of the evening, they did not have any reports of injuries.
Police said no charges were laid and officers didn't arrest anyone.
They described the situation as having "calmed down" and remained on the scene to help clear the packed parking lot of vehicles.
"It was a long celebration. I think we were there just past midnight," said Khatra.